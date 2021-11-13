Beverly Zimmerman

Beverly A. Zimmerman, 78, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on Jan. 27, 1943, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Carl F. and Dorothy L. (Webb) Mohr. Beverly worked for 32 years as a controller at Group Dekko, before retiring in January 2003. Beverly grew up with her six siblings on a family farm in Van Wert, Ohio. She graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1961. She attended Indiana Business College and Tri-State University. She moved to Hamilton, Indiana, in 1965, and lived there until 2016.

She was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, and rarely missed a game or performance of any kind. Beverly enjoyed travel, reading, politics, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed living on Hamilton Lake and having coffee with her siblings and other family members on Wednesdays. She attended Hamilton Church of Christ in Hamilton and was active in political organizations. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, First Families of Van Wert County and First Families of Ohio. She married Philip L. Zimmerman on March 30, 1963, in Van Wert, Ohio, and he passed away on June 6, 2016.

Surviving are a daughter and son and their spouses, Lauren L. and Alan Moyer, of Fort Wayne and Jeff A. and Nichole Zimmerman, of Auburn; six grandchildren, Brittany (Darrin) Taylor, Jamie (Mike) Cushing, Madison (Ryan) Kohlhofer, Allison Moyer, Cade Zimmerman and Jeffrey Moyer; five great-grandchildren, Lucas Taylor, Kinsley Taylor, Ada Cushing, Maryn Cushing and Baby Kohlhofer due in January 2022; two brothers and three sisters, Byron (Janet) Mohr, Gary (Carol) Mohr, Joan (Robert) Stripe, Gloria (William) Fast and Janice (Dean) Lichtensteiger, all of Van Wert, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, David (Sue) Mohr.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana. Burial will follow the service at Mohr Cemetery, Van Wert, Ohio. Calling is three hours prior to the service on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association or Hamilton Church of Christ.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.