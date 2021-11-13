David G. Cross Sr.

David G. Cross Sr., 71, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s.

He was born on November 23, 1949, to William and Phyllis (Baird) Cross and they both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Marlene Armentrout on October 14, 1980. She survives in Delphos.

David is also survived by his son, David Jr. (Brooke) Cross of Lima; three grandchildren, Waylon, Keyleigh, and Jensen Cross; two brothers, Steven Cross and Jeff (Candy) Cross both of Delphos; two sisters, Carol Cross and Nancy (Michael) Elling both of Delphos, and multiple nieces and nephews.

David graduated from Delphos St. Johns in 1968. He served 18 months in Vietnam from 1970-1972 as an Army Combat Engineer reaching the rank of E-6 (Staff Sergeant). Dave was a life member of VFW post 3035 where he served on the Color Guard and Burial Detail. He was a past member of the American Legion 268 and of the Delphos Eagles. Dave loved fishing, especially with his wife and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 15, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, 209 W. 3rd St., Delphos. Military grave rites will be performed. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service on that same day.

Memorial contributions: Delphos VFW post 3035.