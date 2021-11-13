Lawrence Woodrow Remagen

Lawrence (Larry) Woodrow Remagen, age 100, of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, following a brief stay in “Heroes Haven” at the Veteran’s Health System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He was born July 27, 1921, in York Township in Van Wert County to Henry Glen and Carrie Mae (Bogard) Remagen.

Larry served in the Navy during WWII from 1940 through 1946, mostly aboard the USS Nashville in the Pacific Theater. His ship often served as flagship for General MacArthur including his return to the Philippines. The Nashville was also an escort ship for the USS Hornet supporting the Doolittle Raid. He was a ship’s electrician during the war and continued as an electrician in civilian life. Larry was a Mason for more than 70 years. He was the first employee hired at Standard Register in Fayetteville, and following his retirement in 1984 he and his wife enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Janice (Merriss) Remagen; two children, son David Remagen and wife Sharon of Spanaway, Washington; daughter Mary-Ann Remagen Bloss and husband Kenny of Springdale, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Anne Petett of Renton, Washington, and two great-granddaughters, Jaime and Leah.

Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Remagen; brother, William Remagen and sister, Pauline (Remagen) Fugate.

The family would like to thank the employees of the Veteran’s Health System of the Ozarks, and those in Heroes Haven, for the skill and kindness shown in the care of our loved one. They treated him with grace and dignity, for which the family will be eternally grateful.

Services will be private.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Heritage Funeral Home in Springdale, Arkansas is in charge of the arrangements.