No new COVID-19 deaths, 151 new cases

As of Friday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported an increase of 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, November 4, for a total of 3,912 confirmed cases. There are 10 known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 12,836 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for flu and COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, November 18. Flu vaccinations will be available from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 12-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up. To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Those wishing to receive the vaccine or booster should bring photo identification and any insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.