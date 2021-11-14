Cougars to play Port Clinton in Findlay

COLUMBUS — Donnell Stadium in Findlay has been announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association as the site of the Division IV Region 14 championship between Van Wert and Port Clinton. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday.

Both teams are 12-1 and the Cougars are the No. 3 seed while Port Clinton is the No. 4 seed. Van Wert is considered the home team and the winner will advance to next week’s Division IV state semifinals at a site to be announced.

One other Western Buckeye League team is alive in the playoffs. In Division V Region 18, Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) will play Elyria Catholic (11-2) at Bob Bishop Field in Clyde.

The Northwest Conference’s lone remaining representative, Allen East (10-3) will face Coldwater (10-2) in the Division VI Region 24 championship game at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

In addition to Coldwater, three other Midwest Athletic Conference teams will play for regional championships.

In Division V Region 20, Versailles (12-1) will play Camden Preble Shawnee (13-0) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex and in Division VII Region 28, Marion Local (13-0) will play St. Henry (10-3) at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta. The two teams played in Week No. 4 and the Flyers posted a 20-7 win.

One other area team, Lima Central Catholic, will play for a regional championship. The Thunderbirds (11-2) will square off against Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) at Donnell Stadium on Saturday.

Below is a complete list of the OHSAA regional championship game pairings. Games are listed with regional seed and overall record and games with area teams are listed in bold.

Division I – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 2 Medina (13-0) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Marysville (12-0) vs. 2 Springfield (11-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 3

1 Upper Arlington (13-0) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-3) vs 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division II – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 5

3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-3) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

2 Avon (11-2) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) at Sandusky Strobel Field

Region 7

4 Massillon Washington (11-2) vs. 7 Uniontown Green (10-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium

Region 8

1 Piqua (12-0) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-3) at Clayton Northmont Premier Health Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 9

1 Chardon (13-0) vs. 2 Dover (12-0) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

2 Millersburg West Holmes (13-0) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-5) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 11

1 Granville (12-0) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-2) at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 3 Bellbrook (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (13-0) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-3) at Canfield South Range Rominger Athletic Complex

Region 14

4 Port Clinton (12-1) vs. 3 Van Wert (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 15

1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-0) vs. 2 St. Clairsville (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (11-1) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 17

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (13-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 18

2 Elyria Catholic (11-2) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Region 19

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (10-3) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20

3 Camden Preble Shawnee (13-0) vs. 5 Versailles (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division VI – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 21

3 New Middletown Springfield (12-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (10-3) at Salem Sebo Stadium

Region 22

3 Carey (12-1) vs. 5 Liberty Center (11-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (12-1) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

Region 24

2 Allen East (10-3) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 25

3 Warren John F Kennedy (9-2) vs. 4 Dalton (11-2) at Marlington Stadium

Region 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (12-1) vs. 3 Shadyside (11-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Region 28

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 6 St. Henry (10-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field