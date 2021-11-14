Richard C. Mottinger

Richard C. Mottinger, 87, of Ohio City, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.

He was born on July 31, 1934, in Liberty Township the son Jesse Clark and Margaret Lucille (Hart) Mottinger, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Betty Jean Anderson on March 19, 1955, and she also preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2012.

Family survivors include his three children, David Lee (Jianlan) Mottinger of Indianapolis, Nancy K. Brown of Van Wert, and Richard E. (Ruth Pease) Mottinger of Ohio City; eight grandchildren, Heather Kiracofe, Serena Renner, Sara Mottinger Wood, Brad Mottinger, Justin (Whitney) Brown, Justin Mottinger, Kyle Mottinger, Rachael Mottinger, and several great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna J. Kiracofe in 1973, and three sisters, Luella Ann Pangle, Betty Smith and Mary Stoll.

Richard had been a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church and also attended Living Truth Ministries in Van Wert. He had been employed at Continental Can Company for many years. He enjoyed building horse and pony buggies and other wood projects.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor Eric Burk officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours are 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: Living Truth Ministries.

