Virginia Louise Stevens

Virginia Louise Stevens, 96, of Olathe, Kansas, died at 11:35 p.m Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Evergreen Community of Johnson County.

Virginia Louise Stevens

She was born April 7, 1925 in Van Wert County to James Alvin Winters and Goldie (Waldron) Winters, who both preceded her in death. On March 21, 1945 she married James Ellsworth Stevens, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son Richard Carl (Barbara) Stevens of Fayetteville, Georgia; one daughter, Carol Rae (Dennis) Sinning of Spring Hill, Kansas; four grandchildren, Timothy Carl (Deana) Stevens of Fayetteville, Georgia, Shari Ann (David) Densel of Waterville, Ohio, Travis Wayne Sinning of California, and Trent Alan (Jennifer) Sinning of Olathe, Kansas; eight great-grandchildren, Nathan Tyler Densel of Waterville, Ohio, Anthony Curtis (Shannon) of Dublin, Jeremy Michael Stevens of Fayetteville, Georgia, Joshua Andrew Stevens of Fayetteville, Georgia, Miracle (Cody) Marlette of Spring Hill, Kansas, Dennis Wayne Sinning of Olathe, Kansas, Amanda (Nathan) Hallemeier of Republic, Missouri, Magnolia Ann Sinning and Chloe Sinning; three great-great grandchildren, Greyson Elliot Densel, Porter Hudson Densel, Ryland Wayne Marlette and one sister Esther Marie Druckemiller of Blaine, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Carl, Ray and Bill Winters.

Mrs. Stevens was a loving mother and proud grandmother.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Friends and family may from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Evergreen Community of Johnson County Ways to Give-ECOJC

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.