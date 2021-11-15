Chamber hears safety council information

VW independent/submitted information

A safety consultant with the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation was the featured speaker at last week’s meeting of the Ohio West Safety Council, presented by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.

Greg Harmon provides safety training, facility inspections, claim review and compliance assistance and his presentation to the Chamber of Commerce centered around how to build safety programs that are engaging and offer opportunities for employees to play a larger role in the education and implementation process.

The purpose of the Ohio West Safety Council is to provide industry leading best practices in safety training while providing networking and professional development opportunities.

More information about the Ohio West Safety Council can be found at https://www.vanwertchamber.com/ohio-west-safety-council/ or by calling the Chamber office at 419.238.4390.