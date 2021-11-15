VWHS Theatre Dept. to return to the stage

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre Department is inviting the community to the fall play, Murder at Rundown Abbey by Craig Sodaro, to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 18, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

It’s the first live show back on the stage since November of 2019.

Students are looking forward to sharing this two act family friendly mystery-comedy set in the 1920s. Sam Splayed, an American private eye in London, is seeking a new case and quickly finds himself at the Crumbledown ancestral home ready to solve a mysterious murder. Tensions are high and family members start to complicate matters.

Tickets are $6 each and will be available at the door.

Murder at Rundown Abbey is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.