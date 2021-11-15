YMCA partners with VW Humane Society

The YMCA of Van Wert County is teaming up with the Van Wert Humane Society throughout the month of November to help raise funds and awareness for the Humane Society’s new building project on Fox Road.

Anyone starting a membership with the YMCA during the month of November will have his or her joining fee donated to the building project.

“In this way, we can help spread awareness for both the YMCA and the Humane Society, two organizations that support the Van Wert Community from families and individuals to pets and our animal population in Van Wert,” YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison said. “We hope that you will consider joining the ‘Y’ during the month of November. If potential members would like to try out our facility prior to joining, we would be happy to give a tour of our ‘Y’ and provide one free day pass to try our facility.”

More information about the YMCA of Van Wert County can be found at vwymca.org or by emailing Morrison at kevin@vwymca.org. More information about the Van Wert County Humane Society is available at vwchs.org or by calling 419.238.5088.