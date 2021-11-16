Changes made to girls’ hoops schedule

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s success in the football playoffs has led to some changes to this weekend’s girls’ basketball schedule.

Friday night’s season opener between Van Wert and Ottoville has been moved to Saturday night. The junior varsity game will tip off at 6, followed by the varsity game.

Crestview will now play Ottoville on Friday night, then the Lady Knights will host Fort Recovery on Saturday. Both junior varsity games will start at 6 p.m.