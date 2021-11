Crestview pre-selling boys’ hoops tickets

Submitted information

CONVOY — Pre-sale tickets for the Crestview’s November 27 boys’ basketball game against Miller City will be sold starting Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m in the athletic office.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 for an adult ticket and $4 for a student ticket. All tickets at the door will be $7.