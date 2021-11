Ohio City to host Eggerss Stadium meeting

VW independent news

OHIO CITY — Tonight is when residents of Ohio City will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposed Eggerss Stadium renovation project and bond issue.

An informational meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Ohio City Community Building. Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley will be the speaker and anyone who wants more information is welcome to attend.