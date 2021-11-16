Random Thoughts: football playoffs, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A quick preview of Port Clinton, state semifinal pairings, Donnell Stadium, poll champions, seeds the MAC and the Ohio State Buckeyes are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

A quick preview

A full Van Wert-Port Clinton game preview will appear on Wednesday’s Sports page but here is some early information on the Redskins.

Port Clinton’s quarterback, Cam Gillum has thrown 33 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He’s also the leading passer in the Sandusky Bay Conference’s Bay Division. Running back Garrett Cornell is the SBC Bay Division’s leading rusher with 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Redskins have two main receivers – Tyler Webb (48-798, six touchdowns) and Josh Hurt (49-774, 18 touchdowns).

Port Clinton’s 12 wins set a new school record.

State semifinals

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will release bracket information for state semifinal games later this week.

In Division IV, the winners of Region 14 and Region 16 have traditionally met in the semifinals and I expect that to be the case again this year. Then again, it won’t be a huge shock if OHSAA does something different this year.

Donnell Stadium

For those who haven’t been to Donnell Stadium in Findlay, you’ll like it. It’s a very nice facility that’s shared by Findlay High School and the University of Findlay.

Parking can be an issue sometimes so I would advise getting there early.

Poll champs so far

Of the seven poll champions crowned by the Associated Press, four remain alive in the playoffs – Medina in Division I, Chardon in Division III, Kirtland in Division V and Marion Local in Division VII.

Kings Mills Kings in Division II, Cincinnati Wyoming in Division IV and Archbold in Division VI have been ousted from the postseason.

Seeds

The lowest seed left in the playoffs is No. 8 seed Parma Heights Holy Name (7-5). No No. 9 seed or lower is left in the postseason. The Green Wave will take on No. 2 seed West Holmes (13-0) in the Division III Region 10 championship game on Friday.

This would seem to bolster the argument that 16 teams per region is too many, but we’ll continue that discussion another time.

The MAC

It’s possible the Midwest Athletic Conference could have three football state champions.

Versailles is still alive in Division V, which is still loaded going into regional championship weekend.

Coldwater is probably the favorite to repeat in Division VI and Marion Local is considered the favorite to win Division VII.

Ohio State

The next two games will be telling for Ohio State.

Like it or not, Michigan State and Michigan are good teams, probably the best that the Buckeyes have seen since Oregon.

Frankly, I’m surprised Ohio State is such a hefty favorite over Michigan State. After that, anyone who thinks the Michigan game is going to be a cakewalk is mistaken.

If Ohio State wins both games and the Big 10 Championship Game, there’s no doubt at all that the Buckeyes will be in the College Football Playoff.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.