14 people appear for local court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

14 people appeared for hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Four of the defendants were sentenced for various felony charges.

Karl Kahler, 60, of Lima, was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on charges of robbery, a third degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a forth degree felony and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was given credit for 272 days served and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.250 to Ace Hardware, plus court costs. Kahler also stole a $9,000 diamond from Laudick’s Jewelry but it was recovered and the charges were consolidated.

Sherry Ramsey, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for theft, a fifth degree felony. She was given credit for 18 days served and was ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

John Snavely, 55, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for 146 days served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Donald Lewis, 57, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. He was given credit for 93 days served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Four people changed their pleas during hearings held this past week.

Robert Thompson, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to assault, a felony of the fourth degree. Other similar charges were dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. January 13.

James Reynolds, 42, of Ft. Jennings, changed his plea to an amended charge of receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. He was immediately sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Joshua Herrin, 29, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police fficer (fleeing), a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 7.

Landon Clifton, 36, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to theft, a felony of the fifth degree. A pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. January 5.

Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this week.

Desma Chesbro, 29, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to forgery, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond with an order to have no contact with the victims and. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 24.

Zachary Brinkman, 33, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 8.

Three people admitted to violating court orders this past week.

Christopher Caldwell, 32, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. Bond set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. January 26.

Anthony Oliver, 26, of Van Wert, admitted violating his community control by failing to report to probation since June. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety with a condition that he report to probation every Monday if released. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. December 8.

Dillon Nihiser, 25, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug test. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 8.

Also in court this past week, Julie Survilla, 45, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. The next hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 24.