Bag Bingo!

The 12th annual Bag Bingo was held with the new Danfoss, formerly Eaton Corporation, and over $19,000 was donated to the United Way of Van Wert County, the most in the history of the event. Several extra raffles were held for items such as a Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch and Yeti cooler, and Saturday’s event was a sell out with 300 tickets sold. Danfoss thanked Kevin Matthews and the Van Wert Council on Aging for the use of the building. Photo submitted