Shirley Ann Bolton

Shirley Ann Bolton, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 1 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at VanCrest Health Care Center.

Shirley Ann Bolton

She was born on November 5, 1940, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Forrest Arnold Kundert and Pauline R. (Keysor) Kundert-Gamble, who both preceded her in death. On August 22, 1980, she married Richard William Bolton.

Survivors include five children, Kevin (Brenda) Welker of Scott, Gregory (Tabitha) Bolton of Rockford, Bradley (Rachel) Bolton of North Carolina, Debbie (Rex) Bragg of Venedocia and Karen (Roger) Rank of Van Wert; sixteen grandchildren, Becki (JR ) Mollenkopf of Convoy ,Tyler (Beckie) Holdgreve of Van Wert, Misty (Scott) Marshall of Dublin, Kris (Erica) Lytle of Lewis Center, Holly (Dan) Metzger of Findlay, Trey (Heather) Bragg of Van Wert, Kaleb (Sarah) Rank of Van Wert, Brad (Cindy) Fisher of Scott, Shay Bolton of Rockford, Riley Bolton of Rockford, Ethan Rife of Van Wert, Alivia Bolton of North Carolina, Preston Bolton of North Carolina and Haley Fisher of Van Wert and fifteen great-grandchildren

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Saxon Fisher and one brother, Kenneth Arnold Kundert.

Shirley was a 1958 graduate of York High School and a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She had worked at the Elgin Grain Company and the Bolton’s Motor Inn Truck Stop for years. Shirley volunteered her time with the Twigs of Van Wert County Hospital and was a very good seamstress. She was an avid card player belonging to several euchre and pinochle clubs throughout the years. Shirley also loved playing many card and board games with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 28, at Kingsley United Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Metzger officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Tomlinson Cemetery in Mercer County. Friends and family may call from 2 p.m., until time of services on Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Kingsley United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.