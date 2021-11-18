Fredrick L. Snyder

Frederick Leonidas Snyder, 73, of Ohio City, passed away quietly at his residence Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from small cell lung cancer.

He was born on April 1, 1948 in Decatur, Indiana to Forest O. Snyder and Louise (Headley) Snyder, who both preceded him in death.

Fred served his country in the United States Army. He graduated from Crestview High School and just celebrated his 55th class reunion with his friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post 207 in Willshire, Ohio, and the Convoy Fox Hunters.

Fred was a lifelong farmer. In addition to farming he also worked at Fruehauf Corporation in Delphos and Parker Hannifin in New Haven.

He was an avid toy tractor collector and enjoyed traveling to toy shows throughout Ohio and Indiana.

Survivors include sons Jeremy L. (Tamara) Snyder of Lexington, South Carolina, and Travis L. (Shawn Hoersten) Snyder of Ohio City; daughters Angela L. Snyder of Columbus, and Nicole L. (Larry Lichtensteiger) Snyder of Ohio City; five grandchildren, Brittany (Jared), Blake (Kayla), Raymond (Grace), Blaze, and Breeze (Micheal) Snyder; three great-grandchildren; niece, Hollie Ford; nephew, Chad Snyder, and his three four-legged buddies, Joe, Sally and Boone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Ryan; brother, Robert Snyder, and a grandson, Devin Snyder

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 22, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, with Pastor Jeff Millay officiating. Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wren Volunteer Fire Department or the Wren Community Chest.

