Betty Bernice Robey

Betty Bernice Robey, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

She was born on August 22, 1955, in Middle Point, the daughter of Russell Everett Slates, who preceded her in death, and LaDonna Faith (Stepleton) Heffner who survives in Bristow, Oklahoma.

Family survivors include her three children, Steven Robey of Van Wert, Crystal S. (Jason) Boroff of Ohio City and Brandy (David) Malone of San Diego, California; eleven grandchildren, Lindsey Stemen, Braxten Robey, Roran Franer, Celsea Ebel, Caylee Boroff, Carli Boroff, Gavin Carthew Malone, Gypsy Henry, Ellieana Wannamacher and Anika Mault; three sisters, Diane Slates of Van Wert, Deborah Binkley of Van Wert and Brenda Fout of Bristow, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Russell E. Slates and Lee Alan Slates.

Betty retired from Aeroquip/Eaton in 1993. She loved to volunteer with Crisis Care Line and she would make baby blankets for the Pregnancy Life Center, Van Wert.

A celebration of life will take place at later date.

Preferred memorials: Pregnancy Life Center, Van Wert.

