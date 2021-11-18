Coffee, Cookies and Canvases

The Van Wert High School Art Club invites the public to Coffee, Cookies, and Canvases from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 9 in the high school/middle school art rooms. The cost is $30 per person and includes refreshments and all painting supplies. Participants can choose from two wintery designs to paint. All proceeds will go towards the VWHS Art Club and Salvation Army. Seating is limited with only 40 spots available. Those interested must RSVP to Emilie Lewis at e_lewis@vwcs.net or Trinda Keber at t_keber@vwcs.net.