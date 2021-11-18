In-person “Toast to the YWCA” canceled
VW independent staff
The YWCA of Van Wert County has made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person Toast to the YWCA event scheduled for Friday, November 19.
In a statement, YWCA officials said the decision was made due to the Van Wert High School regional championship football game being played on the same night as well as concerns over a new surge of COVID-19 cases. The in-person event is being converted into an online auction platform.
“We are disappointed that we have to cancel our in-person event but feel like it is the right decision, and we are so thankful for everyone’s support and understanding,” YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said. “We are hopeful that by converting our auction to an on-line platform, it will still give people an opportunity to support the YWCA’s programs and services.”
This is what Toast to the YWCA 2021 will now look like:
- The online auction with travel packages through Travel Pledge is still live and will continue until 12 p.m. Saturday, November 20, at https://ywcavanwert.travelpledgeauctions.com/Event. All other auction items will be listed on charityauctionstoday.com, with a link to be released for preview soon. The online auction will open for bidding starting at midnight Wednesday, December 1 and will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 8.
- An in-person “Online Auction Open House Preview” will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2, at the YWCA. This will provide an opportunity for community members to see auction items in person prior to bidding on them.
- The YWCA will continue selling raffle tickets (1 for $5 or 6 for $25) to win a package donated by Plastic Surgery Innovations, Dr. Joe and Dawn Stine. This package includes Botox treatment, HydraFacial, Zo Skin Healthy products, Michael Kors wristlet and Glo Brand gloss trio, shadow and brushes with a retail value $950. Raffle tickets will be sold at the front desk of the YWCA and at the Open House Preview. In addition, tickets will be sold around town (follow the YWCA’s social media pages for locations) and on the online auction site. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, December 8.
