In-person “Toast to the YWCA” canceled

VW independent staff

The YWCA of Van Wert County has made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person Toast to the YWCA event scheduled for Friday, November 19.

In a statement, YWCA officials said the decision was made due to the Van Wert High School regional championship football game being played on the same night as well as concerns over a new surge of COVID-19 cases. The in-person event is being converted into an online auction platform.

“We are disappointed that we have to cancel our in-person event but feel like it is the right decision, and we are so thankful for everyone’s support and understanding,” YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said. “We are hopeful that by converting our auction to an on-line platform, it will still give people an opportunity to support the YWCA’s programs and services.”

This is what Toast to the YWCA 2021 will now look like: