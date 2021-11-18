Janette Leota (Taylor) Smith

Janette Leota (Taylor) Smith was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, “Grammy”, and friend to many. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021, just two weeks shy of her 93rd birthday.

Janette was born in Van Wert and grew up just outside of Venedocia. She started a family with her husband Carl, bringing her two sons Michael and David into this world. She raised a family all while running Elgin Grain Company with her husband and the help of her sons. Known for her reliability and loving nature, she became known as “Base” to the Smith Farms crew. She would bring wagons, tanks, food, and whatever else was needed to the fields.

She later moved to live on Indian Lake where she enjoyed hosting family get togethers, jet ski rides and taking care of her dog Prince before moving to Bonita Springs, Florida where she lived happily with her husband Carl for many years.

She was a lover of nature and animals, especially dogs. Her joys were traveling, gardening, and spending time at the beach. Her endless kindness, keen sense of humor and true grit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Smith and her beloved brothers John Ralph Taylor and Robert Taylor. She is survived by her sister, Marcia J. Taylor Hartman; brother Marvin Taylor; her sons, Michael Smith and David Smith; several nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Alex and Taylor Smith.

There will be a private celebration of life with family and her ashes will be placed at Venedocia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or donations, preferred memorials: ASPCA or the Humane Society.