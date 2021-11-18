Main St. Van Wert earns 2021 certification

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Heritage Ohio is proud to announce the 2021 certification of Van Wert as a National Main Street Community. Van Wert became a member of the Main Street program in 2004, and since continues to revitalize the historic downtown district.

After a two-hour zoom meeting evaluation process, the board of Main Street Van Wert, Inc. exhibited evidence of a robust program working toward measurable outcomes in downtown revitalization. Main Street Van Wert, Inc. is being recognized as proficient in the six criteria as set by the National Main Street Center. This prestigious designation is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Main Street Van Wert, Inc. Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers.

“We would to thank all of the downtown businesses and the people that support our organizations,” Main St. Executive Director Mitch Price said.

Main Street Van Wert, Inc. aims to stimulate growth and development in their downtown while preserving their historic buildings and promoting local businesses to showcase Van Wert as a destination.

Heritage Ohio helps people to save the places that matter, build community, and live better. As Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street Organization, Heritage Ohio fosters economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of cultural tourism.