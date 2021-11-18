Van Wert school board hears about finances and more

Board member Scott Mull listens to information about the district’s five year forecast. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Schools will be in the black for the next five years, according to the latest financial forecast.

Treasurer Michelle Mawer delivered the good news during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting but she tempered it by noting projected revenues will be flat and deficit spending will occur starting with fiscal year 2023, with the carryover balance covering the deficit. She also noted the state’s new funding model could change things and she said she hasn’t seen the new model, which was supposed to be unveiled last month but was delayed until December or January.

“The forecast is a picture in time,” Mawer said. “We don’t know with having state bi-annual budgets and there’s a lot a lot of things that can happen between now and fiscal year 2024 and 2025.”

The board approved the forecast as required by law.

During his report to the board, superintendent Mark Bagley said he’s hoping to fill some empty staffing spots by next month.

“There is graduation at colleges in December so we’re really hoping that process will allow us to finish out the year,” Bagley stated. “It’s challenging right now to find substitutes for any job.”

Bagley informed the board that Van Wert’s current student population is 2,144 and he noted Goedde students and staff put on a Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Tuesday.

He also noted Tuesday’s Eggerss Stadium renovation meeting in Ohio City was a success.

“They asked great questions and it was really good to do that,” Bagley said.

High school principal Bob Priest and assistant principal Ryan Parrish did a presentation on PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) and the board heard a lengthy presentation from assistant superintendent Bill Clifton about the district’s school safety plan.

Just three personnel items were on the agenda. The board accepted the resignation of Matthew Miller as girls’ head soccer coach and Ashley Saam as a bus driver. The board also approved a supplemental contract for Jacque Welch as winter cheerleading coach.

A number of new and revised board policies, including early graduation, student hazing, attendance and student records, were given approval by the board.

The board accepted several different donations:

$36.06 from Ohiopyle Prints to the high school principal’s fund.

$142.97 from Pel Industries to the high school principals’s fund.

$2,500 from Devin and Samantha Webster to the wrestling program.

$792 from Van Wert Elementary PTO for an Early Childhood Center field trip.

$6,614.60 from Lifehouse Church to held students in need.

$200 from St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America Women’s Fellowship to help elementary students in need.

$13,746.41 from the Van Wert Football Tailgate Tour “The Recking Crew” reverse raffle to benefit athletic facilities.

The board scheduled the January organizational meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, followed by the regular meeting.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.