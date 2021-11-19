3 COVID deaths, 138 new cases reported

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports three additional COVID-19 deaths of residents of Van Wert County, bringing the total number of deaths to 79.

The age ranges of the deceased are two deaths in 60-69 age range and between 80-89. The health department also reported an increase of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, November 12, for a total of 4,050 confirmed cases. There are 10 known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19.

To date, the health department has given 12,946 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no COVID-19 vaccination clinic the week of November 22. The next walk-in clinic will be held on Thursday, December 2.