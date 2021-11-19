Public input sought for Leeson Ave. work

VW independent staff

The city of Van Wert, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation, is proposing a project to reconstruct the pavement of Leeson Avenue in Van Wert.

Public input is being sought for a proposed pavement reconstruction project on Leeson Avenue from Shannon Street to Rose Avenue.

Reconstruction will occur from Shannon Street to Rose Drive and will be accompanied by installment of curbs and gutters along the roadway for improved drainage and replacement of water mains and sanitary sewers.

As part of this project, a multi-use trail will also be constructed along the north side of Leeson Avenue from the Shannon Street to Smiley Park. A portion of this trail will be constructed within the southeastern corner of Smiley Park to connect to existing walkways in the park. Smiley Park is designated as a public recreational property and is owned and maintained by the City of Van Wert.

As a designated public recreational property, it is afforded protection under federal law. The use of federal funds requires measures to be developed to minimize harm and advance public notice be given of impacts to this recreational property.

During pavement reconstruction along Leeson Avenue, it is anticipated that traffic will be temporarily detoured although access to nearby properties will be maintained.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024.

Written comments about the project may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801, or via email, nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov. Please reference Leeson Avenue Roadway Reconstruction and Trail (PID: 113907).