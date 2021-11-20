Crestview beats Ottoville in season opener

CONVOY — Cali Gregory scored 13 points and Laci McCoy and Ellie Kline each added 10 to help Crestview defeat Ottoville 47-42 in the girls’ basketball season opener for both teams on Friday night.

Myia Etzler added eight points and Brynn Putman scored six for the Lady Knights, who trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but led 21-20 at halftime and 37-31 after three quarters.

Ottoville’s Erica Thorbahn led all scorers with 15 while Elise Kramer added 10.

Both teams are back in action tonight. Crestview will host Fort Recovery and Ottoville will entertain Van Wert.