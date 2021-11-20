Food pantry helps the needy

The Van Wert Area Cooperative Ministries recently held their annual meeting for food pantry volunteers. The pantry, which provides food to hundreds of needy families in the Van Wert area, has remained open despite the pandemic. The West Ohio Food Bank in Lima supports all three local pantries listed below and according to Program Manager Dena Hendrick, during 2020 partner agencies in Van Wert County distributed 250,000 pounds. of food. Each location requires photo identification along with proof of address. The Van Wert Area Cooperative Ministries is open Monday and Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 113 W. Central St. Trinity Friends Church is open Tuesday from 12-2 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 605 N. Franklin St. The Salvation Army is open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 120 N. Cherry St.