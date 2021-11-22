All three teams post girls’ hoops victories

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Lincolnview opened the brand new girls high school basketball season with wins on Saturday, while Crestview improved to 2-0 with a victory at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Van Wert 39 Ottoville 33

OTTOVILLE — Van Wert hit 9-of-12 free throws and a pair of triples in the fourth quarter and the Lady Cougars opened the season with a 39-33 win over Ottoville on Saturday.

Kyra Welch, who tied for game-high scoring honors with 10 points, connected on a three-pointer and was 4-of-4 at the foul line in the final period, while Sofi Houg added a trey and was 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. She finished with eight points.

Carlee Young also scored 10 points for Van Wert, while Maria Bagley and Erin Schaufelberger each added four and Emilee Phillips three, all in the fourth quarter.

Van Wert trailed 8-7 after one quarter but rallied to take a 13-12 halftime lead, followed by a 20-19 lead after three quarters.

Ottoville was led by Carly Thorbahn, who scored 10, and Elise Kramer who scored six of her eight points in the final period.

Ottoville (0-2) will play at Lincolnview on Tuesday and Van Wert (1-0) will travel to Marion Local on Tuesday, November 30.

Lincolnview 53 Continental 10

Lincolnview raced out to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a 53-10 win over Continental on Saturday.

The Lancers enjoyed a 33-5 lead at halftime and led 50-7 entering the fourth quarter. Lincolnview also enjoyed a 28-15 rebounding advantage, including 15 offensive rebounds, and forced 27 Continental turnovers.

Kendall Bollenbacher led all scorers with 16 points, while Zadria King had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, plus five assists. Carsyn Looser added seven points and Makayla Jackman, Annie Renner and Addysen Stevens each had four.

Lincolnview (1-0) will host Ottoville on Tuesday.

Crestview 41 Fort Recovery 33

CONVOY — Cali Gregory scored 21 points to lead the Lady Knights to their second win in as many nights, 41-33 over Fort Recovery.

Gregory drained five treys, all in the first half while Laci McCoy added eight points and Brynn Putman six.

Crestview led 15-11 after one quarter then extended the lead to 27-18 at halftime. Both teams scored just six points in the third quarter and the Lady Knights led 33-24 entering the final period.

Mara Pearson led Fort Recovery with 14 points and Whitley Rammel added 10.

The Lady Knights (2-0) will host Parkway on Tuesday, November 30.