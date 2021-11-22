Elks schedule annual Memorial Service

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 announces that its annual Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, in the Lodge Room.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks mandates that the first Sunday in December of each year be set aside as the day in the Order when Elks pause and pay their respects to members who have passed away.

This year, the Lodge will remember the following deceased members: Rocky L. McVaigh, Kenneth E. Allmandinger, Donald L. Jones, David L. Zeigler, Edward R. Willingham, Robert B. Ainsworth, John A. Cowan, Gary D. Grossheim, Paul J. Moorman, Thomas B. Alexander, Robert Laipply, Clarence E. Niblick, Timothy A. Rolsten, Roger D. Gerold, Bob J. Galloway, Karla S. Krendl, Gary N. Dunno, Angela R. Staude, Carl R. Beck, T. Charles Brickner, and Dale G. Davies.

This year’s service will feature Pastor Greg Leigh from Convoy as the main speaker. Special music will be provided by Lodge Organist Linda Stanley and vocalists Greg and Laura Leigh.

Lodge Chaplain Mary Weisman is the officer in charge of this service. The Memorial Service is open to the public and all are invited to attend.