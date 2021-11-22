Gene Thatcher

Gene Thatcher, 87, of Willshire, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his residence.

Gene Thatcher

He was born June 25, 1934, in Adams County, Blue Creek Township, to Delbert Thatcher and Catherine (Banning) Thatcher, who both preceded him in death.

Gene married Vivian Ann Fuelling on June 15, 1963, at St. Peter Lutheran Church (Fuelling) in Decatur, Indiana.

He served in the United States Army.

Gene is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Schumm, where he was a church officer. He was also a part of the Decatur Bible Institute and Lutheran Layman’s League. He was a former member of the Willshire Fire Department, a Willshire Town Council member, a member of Willshire Sportsman Club, and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 207 in Willshire.

Gene graduated from Willshire High School, Class of 1952. He was employed by International Harvester for 34 years.

He coached Farm League and Little League baseball for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Vivian Thatcher of Willshire; three daughters, Lynne (Mark) Yoder of Rockford, Kendra (Dale) Heckman of Decatur, Indiana, and Greta (Tim) Siebert of Bluffton, Indiana; two sons, Deron Thatcher of Monroeville, Indiana and Gary Thatcher of Decatur; four sisters, Virgie Lister of Decatur, Virginia (Harold) Van Horn of Decatur, Marjorie (Larry) Hileman of Rockford, and Darlene (Conley) Marsee of Rockford; a brother-in-law, Lowell Beougher of Celina; and three grandchildren, Leah (Ty Buchanan) Spangler, Anthony (Shannon) Spangler, and Kayla Heckman.

Gene was preceded in death by five sisters, Bonnie Sutton Ellison, Waneta Cable, Rose Johnson, Mary Dick, and Elsie Beougher, and four brothers, Reynold, Preston, Alvin “Bub”, and Joseph Thatcher.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Schumm, with Pastors Mike Saylor and Robert Becker officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery in Schumm, with graveside military honors rendered by Willshire Legion Post 207.

Friends and family will be received from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and an hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Zion Lutheran Church, Schumm, or Willshire American Legion Post 207.

Condolences may be expressed at www.zwickjahn.com.