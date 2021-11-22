Wren Christmas Society to light up village

Independent staff and submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society (WCS) put up decorations in the village Saturday, November 20, and the Grand Illumination will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, November 27.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street on Friday and Saturday, December 17 and 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available during Santa hours.

WCS members are grateful to all the volunteers and donors that help make decorating the village possible and wish everyone a safe, healthy Christmas season.