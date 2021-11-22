YWCA Gingerbread Junction info released

Independent staff and submitted information

The holiday season is upon us! Don’t miss out on your chance for a memorable holiday experience at the 2021 YWCA Gingerbread Junction. This year’s event will offer in-person or take-home options on Saturday, December 4.

In-person times are 9, 10 (sold out), and 11 a.m., and 12 and 1 p.m., and will be held in the YWCA gym.

For those who choose the “take home” option, pick-up will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the day of the event. All proceeds from this event will go directly to youth programming at the YWCA.

All tickets are being sold on Eventbrite and links can be found on the YWCA of Van Wert County Facebook page, YWCA of Van Wert County website, or by visiting Eventbrite directly and searching “YWCA Gingerbread Junction”.

For more information, contact YWCA Director of Youth Development Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6639, extension 106.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen this community. YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.