Brenda Kay Staten

Brenda Kay Staten, 59, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 4:55 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021.

She was born March 17, 1962 to Gerald and Evelyn Breece and was a 1980 graduate of Van Wert High School. Two years later she married her loving husband of 39 years John E. Staten Jr. Affectionately known as Benny, John and Brenda had three children. Brenda retired from her long time job at the Van Wert Walmart in 2020.

Brenda is survived by her husband John E. Staten Jr.; three children, Nikki (Ben) Jones, Lindsay Poling and Josh (Mackenzie) Staten; four grandchildren, Briella, Kallan, Hailey and Niah; her mother and father, Gerald and Evelyn Breece; sisters, Teresa (Aaron) Gardner and Debra (Scott) Thornell; brothers, Mark (Diane) Breece and Brad (Taunya) Breece; a sister-in-law, Sherry (Jim) Kitson, and four nephews and five nieces.

Brenda was such a sweet soul and was undoubtedly loved by so many. Words cannot express how she will be missed. Her heart was so full of love for her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. They loved climbing up on her lap and having grandma take them for a ride down the driveway. She was a huge Ohio State fan. She loved being outside in her garden and planting flowers. Brenda loved to laugh and it was so infectious to anyone around her. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. “Driveway mode” was a big hit to her and her family (aka bonfires in the driveway). She enjoyed traveling with her husband to Firekeepers and several cruises. She was so full of life, love and generosity no matter where she went.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 2-8 p.m. Friday, November 26, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. There will be no public funeral services and burial will be for family members only.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.