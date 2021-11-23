Random Thoughts: VW, PC, O-G, OSU-UM

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Van Wert’s football accomplishments, reload vs. rebuild, Port Clinton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Ohio State-Michigan.

What a run

23-3, a regional title, the program’s first ever state championship and first title in any team sport, a league co-championship (the first since 1987) and a regional runner-up finish.

That’s what Van Wert’s football team accomplished over the past two seasons. What a remarkable run.

A lot of hard work, time and sweat went into those accomplishments and everyone involved – from all players and coaches to parents and fans should all be commended for their efforts and support.

This season may not have ended as hoped, but it doesn’t take away any of the aforementioned accomplishments.

Reload

Van Wert’s football program appears to be in the reload, not rebuild, phase.

Certainly there are some big shoes to fill next year, particularly along the offensive and defensive lines, but I believe it will be a challenge that will be successfully accepted.

The system and expectations are in place and the players and coaches all know what needs to be done. 2022 should be an exciting one.

Port Clinton

In some ways, Port Clinton’s football program mirrors Van Wert.

It was a program that had struggled to compete in a tough conference (the Sandusky Bay Conference). There were years that the team wasn’t necessarily bad but there were several other programs, often times bigger schools, that posed challenges.

Coach Beau Carmon came along nine years ago and changed all of that. There was a winless season before the success came but now, just like what happened at Van Wert. You have to respect coaches like Keith Recker and Beau Carmon for what they’ve accomplished, both in the short and long term.

Now, I’m not sure where all of the kids along Port Clinton’s massive offensive line came from. Port Clinton isn’t a farming town, it’s right on Lake Erie, a very nice place to visit, especially in the summer. I’m not saying they transferred in or anything like that – they’re all homegrown. I’m saying it tongue-in-cheek, but just like Van Wert, the entire program has worked hard to get where it is. It’s a good town with good people.

Best of luck to Port Clinton this week and hopefully next week.

Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf, a team Van Wert beat 32-27, is the only remaining Western Buckeye League team left in the playoffs.

The Titans knocked off the top two seeds (Otsego and Elyria Catholic) in Division V Region 18 to get to this point but now they have the toughest challenge of all.

Ottawa-Glandorf will face Kirtland, a team that has won the last three state titles, a team riding a 54-game winning streak, the longest in the entire country. The Tigers have been in the state semifinals or finals each of the last 11 seasons. Regardless of who you’re rooting for, that’s impressive to say the least.

It’s the playoffs – anything can happen. Maybe it’ll be Ottawa-Glandorf’s week.

Best of luck to the Titans.

Ohio State vs. Michigan

In closing, it’s Ohio State-Michigan week.

I’m calling it now. The winner of Saturday’s game gets it by a touchdown or less.

Saturday can’t get here fast enough.

