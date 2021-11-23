Steven Michael Mack

Steven Michael Mack, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his residence.

He was born February 4, 1955, in Defiance, the son of Joseph Jonas Mack and Margaret A. (Hasch) Mack, who survive in Defiance. On June 25, 1983, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, he married Janet L. (Wheeler) Mack, who survives at home.

Other survivors include his two siblings, a sister, Kathy (Kyle Mark) Reynolds of Defiance and a brother, David (Kate) Mack of Toledo; a brother-in-law, Jeff Wheeler of Middlebury; and one sister-in-law, Ila (Rick) Rumple of Decatur, Indiana.

Steve was a 1973 graduate of Ayersville High School and also graduated in 1979 from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was a member of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, the Knights of Columbus, the Ohio Funeral Director Association-District 3, and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

Steve worked for Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home for 33 years.

No service or visitation are scheduled at this time.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society and or Van Wert American Red Cross Bloodmobile.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.