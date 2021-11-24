Holiday gift idea…

We are still basking in the afterglow of a very awe-inspiring Denver And The Mile High Orchestra concert last Sunday evening at the Niswonger.

With every live concert experience, the Van Wert Live Team remembers our “why.” Everyone is coming off of a year of struggle and division. Witnessing the power of live entertainment to transform an ordinary evening into a shared experience to remember is what we are here to deliver. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center patron represents a large region.

On any given night, nearly 45 percent are from Van Wert County. Approximately 25 percent travel from Mercer and Auglaize Counties. Our friends from Allen County represent 10 percent. While our audience from Paulding County continues to grow. We are experiencing an increase in the return of Indiana patrons from Decatur, Berne, and Fort Wayne. At any given performance, the community surrounding the stage takes on different demographics but for two hours of time is united, forever bound together by the memories of those moments.

Gift cards for upcoming shows at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center are now available.

Two concerts remain in 2021, The Wizards of Winter, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra style experience at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 5, and The Texas Tenors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December.

The beautifully decorated Niswonger lobby, richly appointed by our Visual Arts Committee (Linda Mechling, Verona Eikenbary, Cara Apperson, Janice Kirchenbauer, and Mary Minnig), and live lobby entertainment warmly welcome our guests. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center has been a destination for Christmas entertainment for the past 14 years. The return of live entertainment has revived the nostalgic environment that has served as the backdrop of treasured family moments for many families near and far. This year, both a new rockin’ Christmas performance and one popular stage favorite remain to make Christmas memory-making complete.

Tickets to a show always make a smile glow. But if their entertainment style you just don’t know, gift cards are a no-fail gift to bestow. Van Wert Live gift cards can be redeemed for tickets at both the Niswonger and The Grandstand. Gift cards are available in amounts that fit everyone on your gift list and budget and can be purchased online at vanwertlive.com or through the Niswonger box office from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 12-6 p.m. on Friday.

Please note, the last day to purchase from the box office in person before Christmas is Wednesday, December 22. The good times are still on the way in 2021. Get your tickets for some holiday fun!