4-H announces Holiday Light Show times

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club would like to invite area residents to the 14th annual Holiday Lights at the Fair.

The first show was in 2007 and featured 13 displays and 500 vehicles drove through. This year’s show has over 140 displays and about 4,500 vehicles are expected to drive through. Exhibits are themed around the holidays and are supplied by local businesses, individuals, churches and clubs.

Opening night is from 6-9:30 p.m. tonight, then the display will be open every Thursday through Sunday between November 25 and December 12 from 6-9:30 p.m. From December 16 through December 25 will be open every night between 6-9:30 p.m.

Carriage rides through the light show will be December 10 and 11 by reservation only. Contact Cindy at 419.203.1413 to reserve a time. Santa will be at the light show every Saturday night.

The cost is $5 per car to drive through and $10 a car for the carriage ride. To access the light show enter at Fox Road Gate 4. Decals (limited amount) are also available for purchase for $15 to enjoy the Light Show unlimited times.

To find out more information, contact Jay 419.203.2234 or Cindy 419.203.1413 or visit the 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show Facebook page.

The Van Wert County 4-H Exchange group is composed of youth ages 13-18 from all areas of the county. This event is a fundraiser for the group to help support the cost to host or travel to other states in the summer. The 4-Her’s experience their culture and lifestyle, build friendships and learn more about other areas of the country making memories that last forever.