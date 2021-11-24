5 criminal hearings held in local CP Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Five people appeared for criminal hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two of the defendants entered changes of pleas to various charges.

Julie Survilla, 45, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, also felonies of the fifth degree. Survilla requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of a treatment program.

Desma Chesbro, 29, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted forgery, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. December 22.

A request for early release from jail was denied during a hearing held this past week.

Robert Adkins, 43, of Haviland, filed a motion requesting that his jail time for breaking and entering be converted to electronic house arrest. Following a hearing in open court, the motion was denied and he was ordered to serve the remainder of his jail time.

One person, Jeremy Lindeman, 39, of Van Wert, was arraigned on a pair of fifth degree felony charges. Lindeman entered not guilty pleas to possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 8.

Carl Robinson, 39, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his intervention in lieu of conviction program by having a positive drug test. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 7.