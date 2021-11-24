Changes made to area basketball schedules

Van Wert independent sports

New dates and times have been set for most of this weekend’s boys’ basketball games that were postponed due to the success of Van Wert’s football team.

The November 26 season opener between Van Wert and Crestview has been moved to February 15. The game will be played at Crestview High School.

The November 27 game between the Cougars and Lincolnview has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 30 as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls’ varsity game between the two schools will tip off at 6 p.m. that night, followed by the boys’ game. No junior varsity games will be played.

Crestview’s season opener will be this Saturday against Miller City and Lincolnview’s season opener is now scheduled for Saturday, December 4, at Continental. This Friday’s game against Upper Scioto Valley was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.

Van Wert’s season opener will be Friday, December 3, at Parkway, followed by a December 4 game at Lima Central Catholic (2:30 p.m. junior varsity game).