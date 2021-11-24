Humane Society donation…

Van Wert County Humane Society board member Jeff Hood and Van Wert Middle School students recently collected $450 on behalf of late middle school teacher Anita Zuber. Zuber’s family donated the money to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. Hood thanked the students and said she was a strong supporter of the humane society. Zuber had adopted two cats from the shelter and both have been re-homed with another family. Photo submitted