Lincolnview wins!

Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher (15) boxes out for a rebound during Tuesday’s game against Ottoville. Bollenbacher finished the game with a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Lady Lancers enjoyed a 48-33 victory over the Big Green. Makayla Jackman added nine points and Carsyn Looser posted a game high 14 rebounds as Lincolnview finished with a 41-18 advantage on the boards. The Lady Lancers (2-0) will host Paulding next Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young