OHSAA football title games schedule set

Van Wert independent sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for next week’s football state championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Thursday, December 2, 7 p.m. – Division II

Friday, December 3, 10:30 a.m. – Division IV

Friday, December 3, 3 p.m. – Division III

Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. – Division I

Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m. – Division VII

Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m. – Division VI

Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. – Division V