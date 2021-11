Christmas at Fountain Park

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a nativity scene and the Grinch are just a few of the dozens of displays that can be seen at Christmas at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. The entire display is open from 6-10 p.m. each night through January 1, weather permitting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent