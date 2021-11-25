Foster D. Coleman

Foster Douglas Coleman, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on February 12, 1937, in Pikeville, Kentucky, the son of Warren R. Coleman and Ollie (Harmon) Coleman, who both preceded him in death. Foster married Sharlene Coleman on February 19, 1968 in Clintwood, Virginia and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2019.

Family survivors include his two children, Donald (Faith) Coleman of Van Wert and Tonya Copfer of Tipp City; five grandchildren, four great- grandchildren and one brother, Mack Coleman of Pikeville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jasmine Coleman, one brother, Charles Coleman and one sister, Estelene Wallace.

Foster worked at the Chrysler Corporation as a press operator and was a 1955 graduate of Hellier High School, Hellier, Kentucky. He served in U.S. Army from December of 1958 until March of 1965 and was a member of UAW Local 1331. Foster was a member of the Van Wert American Legion Post 178 and the Van Wert VFW Post 5803.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor Tim Owens officiating. Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of Van Wert Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.