Health Dept. reports 1 COVID-19 death

VW independent and submitted information

As of Wednesday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports one additional COVID-19 death of a resident of Van Wert County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 80. The age range of the deceased is 60-69 years.

The health department reports an increase in 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, November 18, 2021 for a total of 4,163 confirmed cases. There are eight known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 13,158 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for flu and COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, December 2, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Annex, behind the fair office and OSU extension office. COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 12-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Those seeking a vaccine should bring photo identification and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.