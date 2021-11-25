Increased patrols to continue on roads

VW independent and submitted information

Thanksgiving Day may be over, but the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, as part of the Ohio Traffic Safety Grant, will continue to have an increased presence and patrols on the roadways during the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Deputies are watching for various crash-causing violations including speeding, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while impaired, distracted driving, and other violations that cause danger to drivers on the roadways.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to wear their safety belts and pay attention while driving over this holiday weekend.