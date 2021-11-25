Irma Kay (Schilling) Bennett

Irma Kay (Schilling) Bennett, 78, of Ohio City, passed away at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Van Wert Health.

Irma Kay Bennett

She was born on September 7, 1943, in Kenton, the daughter of Randall Rolo and Bessie A. (Johnson) Rodenberger and was raised by Goldie M. and Alfred C. Schilling of Kenton, and all of them preceded her in death. She married Clinton W. Bennett in August, 1984 of Ohio City who survives.

Other family survivors include three stepsons; Douglas W. (Cindy) Bennett of Willshire, Kent S. (Sonia) Bennett of Beavercreek, and Justin T. Bennett of Willshire; one brother, Jerry (Sallie) Rodenberger of Kenton, and a sister-in-law, Jamie Rodenberger of Marion.

Also preceding her in death was one brother, Robert Rodenberger and two sisters, Twila Corwell and Linda McKean.

Irma had worked for 23 years at AllTel Ohio. She attended Rockford Belle Community Church.

At this time no services are planned.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.