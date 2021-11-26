Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Friday, November 26.
Ada 60 Ridgemont 59
Antwerp 65 Delphos St. John’s 37
Arlington 50 Fort Jennings 36
Cardinal Stritch 75 Leipsic 74
Eastside 63 Edgerton 46
Findlay 84 Defiance 61
Hicksville 47 Fairview 39
Lima Central Catholic 75 Elida 65
New Bremen 62 Ottoville 43
Parkway 56 Waynesfield-Goshen 19
Paulding 53 Continental 43
Shawnee 64 Bath 45
Spencerville 52 Minster 43
Wapakoneta 50 Delphos Jefferson 46 (OT)
Wayne Trace 49 Columbus Grove 21
