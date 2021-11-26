Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Friday, November 26.

Ada 60 Ridgemont 59

Antwerp 65 Delphos St. John’s 37

Arlington 50 Fort Jennings 36

Cardinal Stritch 75 Leipsic 74

Eastside 63 Edgerton 46

Findlay 84 Defiance 61

Hicksville 47 Fairview 39

Lima Central Catholic 75 Elida 65

New Bremen 62 Ottoville 43

Parkway 56 Waynesfield-Goshen 19

Paulding 53 Continental 43

Shawnee 64 Bath 45

Spencerville 52 Minster 43

Wapakoneta 50 Delphos Jefferson 46 (OT)

Wayne Trace 49 Columbus Grove 21