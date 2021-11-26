Giving Tuesday proclaimed…

The Van Wert County Commissioners have proclaimed Tuesday, December 30, as Giving Tuesday in Van Wert County. In proclaiming the special day, County Commissioners (from the back left) Todd Wolfrum, Thad Lichtensteiger, and Stan Owens encourage county residents to donate to the #GivingTuesday program financially supported by The Van Wert County Foundation, which matches donations up to $10,000 for each listed charitable organization endowment fund. Foundation CEO Seth Baker (front right) and Foundation board member Eva Yarger (front left) were present as representatives of The Van Wert County Foundation to receive the proclamation of support. Donations can be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org/give or by visiting the Foundation office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Photo submitted